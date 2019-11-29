Ed Councilor was a history teacher with a passion for pranks.
"He put our pictures on insane photos and always just got a laugh out of everything," said Keegan Todd, student.
Councilor, 58, had taught at Kearsley High School since the early 90s before his death on Friday, Nov. 22.
On Nov. 29, his students and loved ones held a vigil at the school and shared memories of him.
"When we all first had him we kind of thought he was a crazy old man. Just loved to do whatever he wanted," Todd said.
Councilor would carry a squirt gun and play music in class.
"One time he played Kid Rock and the whole class was singing to it. I remember that. That was a lot of fun," said Mackenzie Atkinson, student.
Councilor's passion to make learning fun was only met by his passion for Batman.
"Big Batman on the back of his class and it fills the entire wall. Then he has Batman comics and Batman figures all around his room," said Karlee Clarambeau, student.
Councilor had something else in common with Batman as well. His students say he was much more than a teacher, to them he was a hero.
"He was a great man. He obviously loved everyone with all of his heart," Todd said.
"Definitely my favorite teacher. No one's ever gonna replace him probably because there's no one like him," Clarambeau said.
