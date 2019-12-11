A community is coming together to raise awareness against gun violence.
One family said their loss sparked their mission to end gun violence.
“Her name was Holly Schwind,” said Chris Schwind.
15-years-later, the wound is still fresh for Schwind and her husband.
Their daughter Holly, a Saginaw native, was murdered in 1994. She was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend.
“She met a man, dated him for a year, they broke up. He moved to Arizona and he came back Labor Day weekend and murdered her and then killed himself,” Schwind said.
Her family’s loss is what started her mission against gun violence.
She said it’s why she came to the vigil to end violence at St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw.
“It’s still raw. 15-years later and it’s still raw,” Schwind said.
Schwind said she’s taking her cause nationwide with several organizations against gun violence. She said tonight the support in Saginaw is what mattered the most.
In 2018, 15 homicides and more than 50 shootings causing injuries were reported in Saginaw.
“it’s like ripping another scab off my body, that’s all I can say,” Schwind said.
They said they’ll continue their mission until people find a way to stop killing each other.
“You go to school and get murdered. You come home from work and get murdered, innocents,” Schwind said.
