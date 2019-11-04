The community is honoring a philanthropist who turned the Mott Foundation into a multi-billion-dollar international charity.
Many gathered to look back on the life and career of William White and the legacy he leaves behind.
“This is an amazing tribute to my father,” said Ridgway White, CEO of the C.S. Mott Foundation.
William White was not only Ridgway’s father, but he was also a philanthropic leader in the community.
White died on October 9, he was one of the longest-serving leaders of major philanthropy in the United States.
“All these people here, knowing that there’s a story or connection with each person, it’s just really meaningful,” Ridgway said.
According to his memorial, White was the son-in-law of C.C. Mott, founder of the Mott Foundation.
White was initially hired by Mott as a consultant in the late 1960s. He moved up in the ranks serving as the chief administrative officer, and chairman of Mott’s board of trustees.
Under White’s leadership, the Mott Foundation grew from a primarily local funder with assets of roughly $377 million to an internationally recognized philanthropy with assets of more than $3 billion.
White’s celebration of life was held on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Whiting. His legacy still lives on through the people who admired him.
“He was a real leader, obviously he had a huge impact on Flint with his leadership of the Mott Foundation. But It was much more than just making grants and doing charitable work, he really empowered people with big ideas,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
While the community mourns the loss of a person who touched many lives, no one bears the burden more than his family.
“I’m going t miss everything. Everything each person brings their own thing that they’ll miss about him. But he was my mentor and my father and just so much more,” Ridgeway said.
