A community is mourning after losing a young man far too soon.
Family and friends honored the life of Tyler Wirth, a teenager from Midland, on Wednesday.
Wirth died last week after a fight with a form of brain and spinal cord cancer, called DIPG. He was just 14-years-old.
The deadly disease is typically only found in children and young teens, and there is no cure or effective treatment.
However, his family and community have been there supporting him since he was diagnosed last year.
Many who gathered at Memorial Presbyterian Church say Wirth’s wonderful attitude and kind outlook on life is what made him such a joy to be around.
“He always thought about others. He really, truly did,” said Jay Colburn, Wirth’s friend.
Colburn was one of Wirth’s many friends who paid his respects at the funeral on Wednesday.
However, he said his connection with Wirth actually came through Wirth’s older brother Brady – who he visited after school.
“He would FaceTime me and Brady when we were up in his room and he would call us just to check on us and he was just downstairs,” Colburn said.
Colburn, who was diagnosed with type one diabetes, said despite Wirth’s condition, he would often question Colburn about his own health and well-being.
It’s a feeling Colburn said was almost surreal to have someone care so deeply about his diagnosis, in spite of their own.
“It’s just amazing how he’d forget everything you know, that was going on with his struggles and ask me questions and he’s be curious. He’s always talk to me and care about me,” Colburn said.
