A Mid-Michigan city is honoring the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.
Dozens of banners featuring local veterans line the streets of West Branch. The banners serve as a source of pride for not just the veterans and their families but the entire community.
“Proud. I mean how can’t you be proud when you drive through town and you get all those American flags and veteran banners,” said Kelli Collins.
Patriotism runs deep in West Branch. Collins works for the city and she said a year ago she was what is called The Veterans Banner Program in place in another community on Facebook.
Collins worked with West Branch officials to bring it to her community. Thanks to her efforts, 30 West Branch veterans have banners that will be displayed downtown through November 11, Veteran’s Day.
“Every veteran has a story,” Collins said.
TV5 spoke with the daughter of Jack Hammond who served in the army during World War II. She said she thinks her dad would be proud of the recognition.
“He would just be proud. He would say thank you,” Hammond’s daughter Kay Salazar said.
Salazar said her dad was wounded in the battle of the bulge, earning a bronze star.
After the war, he came home to West Branch and worked as a mailman.
Salazar said she appreciates what Collins has done for West Branch veterans and their families.
“I want to thank her so much for doing this and getting it out to the West Branch people so they could honor their relatives,” Salazar said.
Collins is already working on having more banners for next year’s Veterans Banner Program. She told TV5 that other Mid-Michigan communities want to do the same thing in their hometown.
“Gladwin contacted me when they saw it and they want to do it next year. So I think it’s going to really catch on and maybe a lot of communities will do this,” Collins said.
