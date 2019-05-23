A local landmark is up for sale and the current owner along with the community hopes the history of the building remains the same.
Since 1869, the Arlington Hotel has remained a historic site in Bay City. When the building closed its doors five years ago, the vacancy left owner Michael Perry searching for someone to take over.
“People don’t understand, there’s 36 hotel rooms, that’s a lot of rooms. You know back in 1869, the rooms were a little smaller than what we’re accustomed to today,” Perry said.
Perry bought the hotel back in 2003 as a way of keeping a part of Bay City’s history alive. However, the work to keep the hotel up and running became too much for him.
He’s now looking to sell the building. He said the interior is something he’s worked hard to keep original and intact, especially with all the memories he feels is still left in the building.
“We had a band room and a concert hall, and you know we rented it out. We had two bars on the inside and it was laid in 1869, little small ones about 3,000 tiles in there,” Perry said.
Perry hopes whoever buys the building continues to keep it a hotel. He wants to see even more growth come to Bay City.
“Well yeah I think Bay City is coming back and the whole area is looking up and it should be great. Anybody who wants to work would get a great investment,” Perry said.
