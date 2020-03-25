A young man from Spain knows how to make it rain… buckets.
Marco Saenz de Lacuesta is a foreign exchange student. He's played basketball for Kingston High School since the start of the school year.
"I’ve had so much fun playing basketball, it's sad that we can't finish the season," Marco said.
Sports are cancelled due to COVID-19 and he just got word his parents and country want him to come home because of the virus.
His flight leaves at 6 in the morning.
"He was an exceptional basketball player, but better than that he was a good person,” Doug Kramer, Kingston resident said. “We're certainly going to miss him."
And in this day and age, where it's unsafe to go near each other it's awfully hard to host a goodbye party.
But there's still a way to celebrate and say goodbye, even during this coronavirus crisis. With proper social distancing.
A car parade.
Signs wishing him the best, safe travels and thanking Marco for being a part of this small-town community.
"That feels great because it means that they care about you,” Marco said. "I'm so thankful to everybody. I’ve had an amazing year here and i want to thank everybody for being a part of it."
