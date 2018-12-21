A Mid-Michigan community is in disbelief after revelations of a sexual assault playing out inside a local high school.
A 14-year-old is accused of assaulting a fellow student twice during a basketball game. It was caught on surveillance cameras inside the school.
The attacks happened in Otisville’s LakeVille High School in Genesee County.
“Devastated and heartbroken to know that that took place on our campus,” said Mike Lytle, the LakeVille Community Schools Superintendent.
Lytle is upset over what took place at a junior varsity basketball game on Dec. 13.
Authorities say a 15-year-old female student was sexually assaulted twice by a 14-year-old male classmate.
While Lytle is disappointed about the incident, he’s glad the victim had the strength to come forward and get help.
“That took a heck of a lot of courage for her to be able to come forth and present that information to a trusted adult here on campus,” Lytle said.
The alleged assailant is being charged as a juvenile. He faces criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment charges.
As for Lytle, he says the safety of his students is his top priority.
He vows to do everything he can to make sure something like this never happens again.
“It is a onetime thing, but one time is too many,” Lytle said. “I would hope that this never happens here or anywhere for that matter.”
