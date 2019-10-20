Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to the Reindeer Run through downtown Saginaw before the city’s Holiday Parade.
The 10th annual 5K, hosted by Girls on the Run Saginaw Bay, will start at the Castle Museum, located at 500 Federal Avenue, at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
When participants reach the finish line at Andersen Enrichment Center, they’ll be welcomed with a hand-painted medal, hot chocolate, cookies, and a great seat at the Holiday Parade.
“This 5K highlights and exemplifies the joy of the Girls on the Run season, and the positive things happening in downtown Saginaw,” says Jen Naegele, Council Director for Girls on the Run Saginaw Bay. “This is a fun, family-friendly, festive event where community members of all ages convene in celebratory camaraderie. The positive energy is palpable, from the dancing at the start line to the clasped hands and hugs through the final arch. Amidst hundreds of sets of antlers, heartwarming finishes, and crackling energy, it is impossible to leave this event without a smile.”
Shuttles are available after the run on a limited basis from finish to start.
Runners and walkers can register online until Nov. 21. Registration will cost $25 before Oct. 31 and $30 after Oct. 31.
Day-of registration is available at the Castle Museum starting at 9 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to wear festive winter attire.
