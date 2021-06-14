Community members gathered in Saginaw Sunday to express their concerns about increasing violence in the city. People in the community are banding together in hopes of stopping the violence.
“They are now shooting women and babies. And I think that’s a time to be concerned and we as the citizens have a responsibility to do something about it,” said Cirven Merrill, pastor and community activist. “They have to start standing up and letting these young people know that what they’re about to do is wrong. When is enough, enough?”
Merrill organized the rally in Saginaw in remembrance of Lawrence McKinney.
“If we can stop one young man or young woman from picking up a gun and harming somebody, then we think all of this is worth it,” Merrill said.
For Lashawnta Ladd, the issue is personal. She lost her brother to gun violence.
“My friends have lost their children to the gun violence. I’m afraid for my own children here in Saginaw. I’m just scared,” Ladd said.
Idrissa Senghor grew up in the area. He hopes young people hear this message.
“At the end of the day, we don’t have anybody but ourselves. For you to take another brother or sister’s life, that’s killing yourself,” Senghor said.
Monique Lamar Silvia, a member of the city council, said the violence is disheartening.
“It hurts. It really, really hurts. Because if it’s not someone I know personally, I can just feel it anyway,” Silvia said.
But Silvia is still hopeful for Saginaw’s future.
“The city can come together. And together we can make a change. It starts with events like this,” Silvia said.
