One night, 12 shootings and more than 100 shots fired across Flint Saturday night.
“I’m going to be speaking loud to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” City Councilman Eric Mays said.
“We must stop the violence and we must hold them accountable that’s doing these vicious acts,” Pastor Jeffery Hawkins from Prince of Peace Baptist Church said. “We must say enough is enough.”
Miraculously nobody died. 6 of the people shot were at a huge party of around 3 thousand people in Hallwood Plaza.
“It was some kind of large gathering to hear a rapper,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
A fight turned into a hail of gunfire. Monday police were picking up the leftover shells from a shooting Hawkins says this should never have happened.
Two of his sons were killed from gun violence. He doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt or for another parent to lose a child.
So, what does he think can be done?
“For me I think parents have to get involved with their children,” Hawkins said. “From my understanding there were young children out there, 13 and 14-year-olds. We must have some hard conversations and ask them some hard questions about how we can support you.”
Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling upon the community to do just that. He’s partnering with local promoters to keep gatherings like the pop-up party at Hallwood safe.
“Making sure they can translate a message from government to a population that has felt like they’ve been lost or ignored,” Neeley said.
“I’m thankful the mayor is saying we’re going to recruit some young people to assist with young people,” Hawkins said. “That way we not only keep it innovative, but we can give them some of the things they want without all the negligence or the wreck less things.”
Flint police have made multiple arrests and their investigation is ongoing.
