Community leaders in Genesee County are stepping up to calm residents who are unhappy about mask mandates.
Reverend Monica Villarreal is with Michigan United, and she joined community leaders, like Dr. Joyce McNeal with the Flint School Board to explain why they support masks and the health department's order.
"The mask mandate for K through six is necessary," Villarreal said.
Multiple protests and meetings with people against mask mandates have taken place in Genesee County over the past month.
Friday a group gathered in support of face coverings.
"A mask is not a political statement. COVID-19 doesn't care what political party you belong to," Villarreal said.
"I stand with that community that believe that I'm going to protect. All of these kids," Dr. McNeal said.
Ashley Prew is a Genesee County attorney and she said it not unconstitutional either.
"I have been incredibly disappointed to hear some of the public comments made. That indicate that this mandate violates our constitution," Prew said.
She came to talk about the legality of the mask mandate which has been brought up at recent protests.
"The mask mandate is lawful. It's as simple as that. There have recently been two circuit court cases that have both upheld the constitutionality of mask mandates," Prew said.
Villarreal believes things have gotten out of hand when it comes to this order. This week a woman was charged with threatening to kill the medical health officer and the deputy.
"It's concerning, you know, having watched that and hearing of a death threat of our health directors in the community," Villarreal said.
