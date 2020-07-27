New information is released following a violent weekend in Genesee County.
Flint Police said there were 12 reported shootings with about a dozen injured.
Six people were shot at a pop-up party near Hallwood Plaza where nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said gun violence is an ongoing issue in Flint.
“Gun violence is an ongoing problem that we have in Flint and it’s a societal systemic issue,” Leyton said.
A shooting also took place in Flint Township at the Mega Classic Diner the same night.
“From what the chief explained to me, there was a woman in the restaurant who perhaps felt disrespected. So, she called somebody who came, and that person started shooting,” Leyton said.
According to officials, one person died during that shooting, the suspect is in custody.
Leyton said the party at Hallwood Plaza was to hear a local rapper.
“There was some kind of large gathering to hear a rapper and shots were fired,” Leyton said.
There are no suspects in custody for the Hallwood Plaza shooting.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told TV5 that the pop-up parties have been ongoing in the city for the past month or so. He said they have never been this violent.
Neeley said he is partnering with influential men in Flint to help prevent what happened over the weekend in the future.
“It’s going to go beyond pop-up parties because they have a lot to offer in making sure they can translate a message from the government to a population that felt like they’ve been lost and or ignored,” Neeley said.
The partnership includes Kerale Cayton, Brandon Jamison, Delano Burton, and Don Jones. Neeley believes their impact in the city will help move the community forward.
“We have to be able to do something to make sure that we don’t have the loss of life through COVID-19 super spread and other violence,” Neeley said.
Neeley said the chose these individuals because of their impact in the city. He hopes the partnership will create a bridge between the government and the community and bring a positive change to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.