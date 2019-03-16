In an effort to recover from the damage caused by two tornadoes that touched down in Shiawassee County, the community came together at Durand High School where emergency management and county officials informed the public on the damage that had been done and how to begin the recovery process.
“It’s a whole lot easier to bring them here, be able to ask their questions, get their questions answered, and also get information that they need,” said Trent Atkins, the director of Shiawassee County Emergency Management.
Atkins said the meeting allows emergency responders to provide residents with the resources they need such as information on insurance, consumer safety, and temporary housing.
The meeting even featured government officials who were there to address recovery efforts as well.
“We’ve seen tremendous facilitation and coordination of different resources and that continues today with this forum,” said State Rep. Ben Frederick.
However, volunteers are still needed to keep the recovery process going which is why people are being asked to sign up if they can.
It's something local leaders such as Sheriff Brian Begole said is encouraging to see and hopes it inspires others to do so.
“I thought we had our non-profits out working and come to find out, it was friends neighbors church groups out cleaning,” Begole said. “So they actually tackled a lot of that work, still a lot of more to do, but it’s amazing the way it’s all come together and the people neighbors and friends helping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.