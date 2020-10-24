Black Lives Matter supporters of all ages gathered for a unity rally in Frankenmuth.
The rally is in support of Darian Fiting after his experiences at a Make America Great Again cruise last month.
"We had a counter protest,” Fiting said. “They were kind of aggressive with us. It was a couple of proud boys out and about, a couple of armed militia. Me, living here in town, it made me uncomfortable to be stalked out, followed."
Jenny Lindemann organized the rally after hearing his story.
"We want to give him some support and show him that if somebody stalks you and threatens you, we have your back,” Lindemann said. “So today we're here to make some noise."
Led by a police escort, the group marched down Main Street in hopes of generating a conversation around what they say is injustice.
"This march is a march of unity,” said Samuel Ronan, who’s running for the DNC chair. “It shows that we can work together. We can stand together."
Lindemann says she wants to set the record straight.
"Black Lives Matter is not about burning, looting, and murdering," she said.
But instead they want people to know…
"It's inspiring to see the support that we have been getting,” said Dewaun Robinson. “ Just to see all types of folks from all different backgrounds coming together to support black people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.