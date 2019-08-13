The RACER Trust is hoping to bring Buick City back to life and it’s updating the community on its efforts.
The organization has led the way on environmental work at the former GM plant to prepare it for new business opportunities.
It has spearheaded efforts to identify the impact of PFAS chemicals at the site.
State environment, EPA, state, and county health officials will all be on hand to answer questions.
The meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle in Flint.
Last week, Mahindra Automotive announced it signed a letter of intent with RACER Trust as it considers building a plant at Buick City.
It would reportedly bring 2,000 jobs to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.