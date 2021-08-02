Community members raise concerns about potential asphalt plant

On the northside of Flint, St. Francis Prayer Center is where people in need come for things like food and bedding, but right next door is where the proposed asphalt plant would be built.
Ted Zahrfeld, the chair of the center, was shocked to hear that Ajax Materials Corporation may build the plant in Genesee Township, right on the line with the city. He says Flint is still recovering from the water crisis and putting an asphalt plant so close is asking for trouble.
“When you’re going to put in a plant in a minority neighborhood and disproportionately expose these people to the hazards of pollutants and toxins and odors, it’s going to affect their quality of life,” Zahrfield said.
The Troy based company has seven asphalt plants in Michigan, all in the southeastern part of the state.
When it’s Genesee Township plant would go up is not yet known.
But Zahrfeld worries fumes from the proposed plant could cause health problems, even cancer, for nearby residents along carpenter road.
“Look around us, this is a neighborhood, this is a living breathing neighborhood,” Zahrfield said.
“We understand that this is an already industrial area where a lot of folks in that area have already been beset by a lot of polluting in that area,” said Hugh Mcdiarmid, the communications manager of Egle.
Mcdiarmid said he understands the concerns, which is why Ajax was required to submit a draft air permit for its proposed plant. The state agency says its investigation indicates the business likely would meet state and federal pollution standards.
“Meeting standards and being good neighbors to the community often are different things,” Mcdiarmid said.
A virtual public hearing will take place tomorrow, along with an in-person opportunity for public comment on August 11.
“I don’t know whether that process will take weeks or months but we’re going to make sure that we dot every I and cross every T to make sure community members are fully protected,” Mcdiarmid said.
To learn more about the meeting, click here.
