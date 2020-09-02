On the 4th of July TV5 news introduced you to Justin Frost. He’s a Midland man leading a group that has been on a mission restoring headstones at the Jerome Township cemetery in Sanford.
The cemetery dates back to the late 19th century.
And as of today, Frost says they have restored 155 of 353 headstones that are believed to be on the property.
And he says his biggest problem is finding them because they sink over the years.
“We had one that was buried three inches below the ground,” Frost said. “So, taking the time to find it. Find the edges and dig it out lift it out of the ground. Pry the foundation up. Some of these stones are one-foot square and they go up to the size of a car hood. So that is a lot of hard work.”
While Frost has been the organizer, bur says he has had a group of about ten volunteers that has been contributing their time to the project.
One of them is Brittany Carle who was told by her grandmother to search for a long-lost plot that belong to an ancestor. And they found it.
“Well it turns out that it was her 4th great grandfather,” Carle said. “And the stone was tipped a little bit and it was loose and wiggly. We just took it apart and cleaned it up and puts some epoxy on it and set it and nice and straight.”
The flood did plenty of damage to the cemetery. One of the graves affected is of a civil war solider.
“There is one stone where the flood has sped up the deteriorated process of it,” Frost said. “It is of a civil war veteran. It is basically turning into dust before our eyes and we are working on getting that replaced.”
Frost says that he can always use more volunteers.
If you would like to join his group, he asks you to message him on Facebook.
You can find him by going to the Sanford Strong group where he posts often.
