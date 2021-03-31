Familiar surroundings and personal attention may be the best medicine for families struggling to find mental help for their loved ones.
Jo Ann Gross and her husband Jay Gross made a video pleading for help in his car from a hospital parking lot. After spending days in an emergency room waiting for psychiatric help for their teenage son.
“Something's got to give, and something's got to change,” Jo Ann Gross said.
Gross recently learned they are able to transfer their 15-year-old to another care facility, after already spending a couple weeks at a different one.
“It's the best that we can do right now, and they're willing to try to keep him maybe one to three weeks. And the doctor was very upfront about it,” Gross said.
Bob Sheehan is the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. He said they are always working to improve mental health care accessibility.
Sheehan said that treatment at home is sometimes the best course of action for families.
"I would tell families to embrace home based care. I understand it. Push for in-patient when it's needed but don't insist on in-patient. If homebases offered, embrace that it's actually better for the kid," Sheehan said.
Sheehan said the state has wraparound services that can keep children in home settings while still offering benefits that stabilize and treat ongoing health issues. He says while mental health facilities are sometimes needed, he wants people to think about how facilities can impact kids too.
“It's tough on the kid, because often they are in a situation where there could be restraints used. There could be medication use that you wouldn't use at home,” Sheehan said.
They are working on rolling out more crisis stabilization centers for people according to Sheehan. That will prevent people from having to go to places like the ER.
He said more change can only happen from people reaching out to the legislature. Gross is just wishing more could be done locally.
“Or maybe put it back in the hands of the local people that actually know us and they have a connection with us," Gross said.
