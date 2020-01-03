A Mid-Michigan community is dealing with the sudden and tragic presumed death of 16-year-old Flushing High School student.
"Everybody is having a really hard time," Krysta Reichhart said.
Eliza Trainer and her close 19-year-old friend Kade were knocked off a pier by a wave as they visited Lake Michigan around 11:30 p.m. on January 1. Kade made it to safety but emergency crews in west Michigan are still searching for Eliza.
Krysta Reichhart is a close family friend visiting from out of state. She hopes trainer is found.
"Lots of prayer, they need closure,” Krysta said. “They just need to know for the family that we can just move on."
Kade is out of the hospital and back home in Flushing.
Kysta says he is too shaken up to go on camera. She says everyone is wrapping their arms around the young man.
We've learned Eliza and Kade held onto each other in the water trying to make it to shore.
"That second wave came in and separated them,” Krysta said. “And I know in his heart that he just wishes that he could've held on."
Flushing Community Schools posted to its Facebook page today stating:
"It is with great regret that we inform you that Eliza Trainer, 11th grade student at Flushing High School, is presumed dead after being swept off a Holland, Michigan pier by waves this past Wednesday evening.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Eliza and the young man involved. Eliza will be dearly missed by her fellow students and the staff at Flushing High School. Grief counselors will be available Monday morning at Flushing High School in the north cafeteria to assist any students or staff who are having a challenging time with this tragic news.
We encourage all individuals to reach out to our high school administration or counseling staff if they are struggling, as we all come to grips with this tragic loss.”
As for Krysta, she has a message for all those who are grieving tonight.
"You can't carry this,” Krysta said. “You can't carry it and you just got to give it to god."
