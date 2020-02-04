A Mid-Michigan community is mourning the loss of a selfless organizer.
“He was very kind,” Lisa Guyton said. “He was one of those people that put everybody else before himself.”
Mark Fulton was one of the founders of the Village of the Living Dead in St. Charles, a haunted house and nonprofit organization dedicated to the youth of St. Charles and surrounding areas.
“We've helped the schools, the fire department,” his sister Guyton said. “There's just so many different things that this has touched.”
Fulton passed away late last month after losing his battle with cancer
“Ten years ago, he got prostate cancer and it metastasized to his bones and his lungs and eventually to his brain,” Guyton said.
But before he died, he made one simple and selfless request
“He asked his sons, he said in lieu of flowers donate to this foundation in my name,” she said.
Making sure kids in and around the community will continue to be taken care of even after he’s gone.
The nonprofit has donated over a million dollars to the community and even in death those donations will continue.
The name of that foundation is the 601 Fund at St. Charles Community Schools.
“And that can help so many kids in so many different ways,” Guyton said.
Including providing backpacks, school supplies food and more to kids in need, fulfilling Fulton’s dying wish.
“He was loved, is loved and will never be forgotten,” Guyton said.
