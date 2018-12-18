Three people have been confirmed dead after an early morning fire in Gladwin County.
Beaverton Fire Chief Matt Fruchey said crews were called to the 100 block of First Street about 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 18.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was so intense crews could not get into the home.
Two people who had made it out were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this point.
Three others were found dead inside the home.
Fruchey said the bodies of two females and one male were recovered from the house. The names, and ages of those victims have not been released.
"I will not venture to guess on ages and I certainly would never venture to guess on names. Especially at this point. One, simply we do not know. And two, there's family that we also consider in all of these operations as we go on," Fruchey said.
Heavy equipment was brought in to help secure the building.
Fruchey said the northwest side of the home had the heaviest damage, but it's still unclear what sparked that fire.
"We know each other. A hit to the community is a hit to everybody. So we'll work through this and progress as we can," Fruchey said.
For now, officials are remaining tight-lipped on releasing the identities of those killed in the fire.
"One media outlet has reported names and things of that nature that cannot be confirmed at this point and time whatsoever. Autopsies and stuff are going to have to be done obviously. So anything that has been reported up until this is totally inaccurate and cannot be confirmed through any officials. No officials from this scene released any information," Fruchey said.
Beaverton Police Chief Brad Davis said they cannot confirm the identities of the bodies that were found.
"We are going to use some dental records and possible DNA to confirm 100 percent the identities of the bodies found," Davis said.
He said it could take a month or two before officials confirm the identities.
Cody Boyer said he was close friends with the family who lived in the house.
"They were amazing people," Boyer said.
Boyer claims he has been friends with the victims for years. He said they could always brighten your mood.
"If I had a bad day or if anyone else had a bad day, you could send a message and you would get a smile," Boyer said.
Dale Taylor said he also knew the family who perished in the fire.
"I don't know what to say. I'm kind of lost," Taylor said.
For Taylor, this is the second time in a year someone close to him has died because of a fire.
"Just recently lost a friend from a house fire also up in Traverse City. He got burned about a year ago and he just passed away not too long ago. And here we go again," Taylor said.
Now Taylor, Boyer and many more in the community are mourning the massive loss of life.
"I went out in the living room and under my Christmas tree were presents for Lydia. And I just stared at them and just balled my eyes out for three hours," said Jan Colton, friend.
Colton believes Lydia, her mom and one of her brothers died in the fire.
"I didn't think that someone so great and so perfect could leave this world like that. And her daughter and her son to go with her too. It breaks my heart knowing that is happened and waking up to that news was unreal," said Kyle Dillard, friend.
CLICK HERE to read a letter from Beaverton Schools Superintendent Susan Wooden
Dillard said he first met one of the victims when she got involved with theater.
"She had this way of making everyone laugh without even trying. She just did things. It was hilarious. She smiles so much. She got to know every person she was around," Dillard said.
While the community continues to mourn, Dillard said there's only one way to get through this.
"Together. Get it together and holding hands. Keep each other up. Sharing food, laughs. It's how we always do in small town communities," Dillard said.
Greg Abbas is a friend of the family affected by the fire.
"I think everybody in this community is heavy-hearted and we've all come together and we can feel for this family and know that there's sadness and there's going to be needs," Abbas said.
That is why he started a GoFundMe page in an effort to help with any of the costs the family may have during this difficult time.
Abbas said there are funerals and medical expenses to pay for, along with clothing and other expenses.
As the family deals with unthinkable grief and hardship, Abbas hopes those who have the means will reach out a helping hand.
"You know we can all relate to a family tragedy and especially when loved ones are lost. And if we put ourselves in this situation, especially this time of year, even if it's a small amount, please come together and donate anything. Even $10 means a shirt for somebody," Abbas said.
