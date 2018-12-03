Colleagues are mourning the death of a longtime firefighter whose service was worthy of a lifetime achievement award by the state.
Deward Beeler was officially retired but continued helping until recently when he lost his battle to cancer.
“I had the opportunity to work with him for 27 years and I lost that opportunity,” said Rick Beeler, son.
Rick fought fires side by side with his father for almost three decades.
Deward passed away Friday, Nov. 30 after a second bout with prostate cancer. He was 72-years-old.
Rick said his father loved being a firefighter. Although he was retired, he continued to answer the call. The last one was three weeks ago at 3 a.m.
“He was always in a lot of pain. He got up. He came down. He ran the radio and he went home like it was the same old day all over again,” Rick said.
Deward started his firefighting career in 1968. He has earned numerous local, state, national and international awards.
Most of Deward’s time was spent at the Tri-Township Fire Department in St. Charles.
“It’s a lot better place than it was before Deward landed here,” Tri-Township Fire Chief Pat Harley said.
Harley said Deward was the best firefighter he has ever worked with.
“Deward was the most honest person I think God ever put on this planet. And he was just a special person,” Harley said.
At the end of January, the Tri-Township Fire Department will open a new training center. It will be named in honor of their fallen brother.
“Training is what Deward enjoyed doing. He taught us so much,” said Kyle Browne, assistant fire chief.
Browne said he can’t wait to see the training center when it is complete.
“It’s going to feel excellent. There’s going to be so many people that are going to be happy, especially the family,” Browne said.
At the firehouse, there’s a sticker on each truck bearing the letters WWDD – what would Deward do? It’s a motto Deward’s son Rick will live by for the rest of his life.
“Take a moment, think about what you’re doing. Put some morals and some ethics into your decisions. And do things the right way because you’re a reflection of yourself and the community,” Rick said.
The Tri-Township Fire Department will be selling WWDD stickers and T-shirts in memory of Deward. Proceeds will go to cancer research in Beeler's name. If you would like to purchase a sticker or T-shirt you can call the fire department at 989-865-9181. You can also order these items at the fire department on Saturday Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.
