Former Mayor of Flint Don Williamson has passed away.
Don Williamson served as the Mayor in the city from 2003-09.
Councilman Eric Mays said he always admired Williamson kindness, saying that people always looked at him like he was rough, but he always told him to be nice to people.
“I would say are you sure Don, and he said yep, always be nice,” Mays said.
Williams died on April 2nd due to complications from a respiratory ailment. He was survived by his wife, Patsy Lou Williamson.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Williamson had a big heart for the entire community.
“He did a lot of things for a lot of people over many years,” Leyton said.
Leyton said that Williamson and his wife worked with a lot of charities, and they hardly ever turned people down.
“I’m going to miss him. The community will miss him,” Mays said
