It’s hard for Carolle Walker to describe her grandfather, Reverend Ernest Bothuel, without saying the word love.
“He was a man of love and so in a lot of his sermons he talked about love. Not only did he talk about love he showed love,” said Walker.
Just 20 days shy of his 101st birthday, Reverend Bothuel passed away, leaving behind a legacy that was decades in the making.
“He has probably influenced a lot of people if you figure he’s been here since 1941. So, he’s been around here a long time, a long time,” Walker said.
In 1950 Reverend Bothuel founded the Bethlehem Baptist Church; and in 1971 their new church on Bundy Street on Saginaw’s South side was built.
It served thousands of families in more than 60 years.
“He really loved the City of Saginaw and Saginaw’s people. You would find him in the nursing homes, the hospitals, even on the street corners. And sometimes he would go into the bars,” Walker remembered.
Bothuel leaves behind four generations of family, as well as hundreds of parishioners he still impacts today. Pastor Lafayette Simpson was baptized by Bothuel when he was just 7-years-old, and even though Bothuel retired back in 2014, Pastor Simpson said he still has big shoes to fill.
“Now that he’s gone and there’s been a change in environment and economy is how do I keep up what he’s left behind,” Simpson said.
Pastor Simpson says Bothuel almost always preached from I Corinthians Chapter 13, the love chapter. And love is exactly what he left behind.
“Though by the grace and by the will of God I’m a firm believer he accomplished what God had ordained for him to do,” Simpson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.