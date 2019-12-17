A bicycle, Nerf guns, dolls, and trucks.
A mountain of toys and each one of these is going to nearly 50 kids in families in need.
"Some are in the shelter and have no money,” said Marnie Westphal from Recovery Pathways. “So, our families are giving these children a Christmas."
Marnie works at Recovery Pathways, she helps families who are recovering from addiction.
"They're working to better their lives and be in recovery and be successful,” she said. “We wanted to put something positive in recovery."
To reward the road to recovery, Marnie and her friend Amy gathered Christmas lists for local families and Bay County residents signed up to make those wishes come true.
Amy's garage is filled to the brim.
How does it feel to get all this stuff?
“Overwhelming, exciting, emotional," Amy Austin said.
"The kids are so excited, but the parents… I have so many texts I haven't even shared with Amy because it'll make her cry,” Marnie said. “They're in tears when they sign up.”
This is the third year in a row they're gathering presents. This year they're helping 19 families who can now have a Christmas.
"Let's grow this to 60 families and 100 kids next year,” Marnie said.
