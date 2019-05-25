In memory of the fallen, an annual flag placing was held in Mid-Michigan.
“This is something we can do to give back to those who gave back to us,” said Mike Vogt, Mt. Morris Fire Chief. “It’s very important, it gives them a sense of what Memorial Day and Memorial weekend is all about.”
On Saturday, May 25, the Mount Morris Fire Department joined city leaders in placing U.S. flags at each grave marker of an Armed Forces veteran in the Mt. Morris Cemetery as a simple thank you.
“We feel this is the least we can do,” Vogt said. “We’ve started doing this many years ago and we take great pride and great joy in doing this event.”
It’s a tradition that’s been ongoing in the city for a decade.
Residents like Jenny Kindlinger took the opportunity to honor her father at the cemetery and teach her son, Bowen, the importance of paying his respects.
“Well we had to explain to him that they died for our freedom and that this is how we’re going to pay respects now that they’re in the ground,” Kindlinger said.
Although this is her third year attending the symbolic event, this is the first year she’s brought her son along.
“Well it always feels rewarding, it does,” Kindlinger said. “It’s my oldest sons first time here and he wanted to come because he wanted to be in the military.”
Chief Vogt said he appreciates everyone that came out to show their support and pay their respects.
“I’m very proud of them for being here, they were here early,” Vogt said. “They were here asking questions and I can’t stress the importance of them being here today.”
