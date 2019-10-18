A community is pleading for new safety measures after a little boy was hit by a car and later died.
Four-year-old Zachary Tyson was playing outside in Whittemore last week when he was hit by a car.
Family members believe Zachary may have survived had the speed limit been lower in the area. Now, they are fighting for changes.
"It's very difficult to see that," Kaulana Tyson said.
Everyday Kaulana sees a reminder of the day her grandson Zachary was struck by a car in front of her home in Whittemore.
Zachary died from his injuries Monday. The speed limit is 35 through town and she wants to see that number lowered to 25.
"If dropping the speed to 25 miles per hour could make a difference from a serious injury to a death, then we want to give anybody and everybody a chance," she said.
A few doors down Amanda Duncan, who has three young children, has launched an online petition to reduce the speed limit.
"It needs to be lowered to 25, with caution lights, with a sign saying, ‘kids at play,’” Amanda said. “Because I think if we had that stuff in play I think it would give drivers a little bit more notification."
Whittemore's mayor Ronald Dorcey agrees with lowering the speed limit but not by ten miles per hour.
"Well thirty would be a good speed,” he said. “Traffic could move and thirty mile an hour would be a good speed."
So, what will it take to lower the speed limit here? We reached out to a representative from MDOT to find out."
"Speed limits in Michigan on state highways set according to state law which requires a speed study be done before any change either an increase or decrease is made," said MDOT representative James Lake.
Lake said that a speed study would need to be requested by either local municipalities or local units of government. It would be conducted by MDOT and the Michigan State Police.
The data from that study would be used to set the speed limit. For now, the speed limit stays where it's at.
As for Kaulana, she is still mourning the death of Zachary. But she says her family holds no ill will to the driver that hit him.
"We have no blame toward her. We have embraced her."
