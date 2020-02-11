A community came together to offer a family their support after their little girl was injured.
Michaela Wolford, 12, is now in a coma from a snowmobile crash that happened last weekend.
Her father, Tim, is a sergeant with the Imlay Police Department.
“They’ve affected so many lives in this community that we just want to do what we can to be there for them,” said Amanda Jackman from Almont. “Everybody’s asking how we can help and prayer’s the number one way we can help right now.”
Many community members joined in prayer for the family at Almont Vineyard Church on Monday night, Feb. 10.
(0) comments
