Helping hands were offered in a time of need.
“A miracle, it’s been a miracle,” said Jack McClelland.
Members of the Kawkawlin Community Church are glad to know they're not alone.
"Thank goodness we have good people,” Marlyn Baney said.
The church recently suffered not one but two disasters.
A flood and a fire, displacing their congregation, and making it impossible to hold their long-time harvest supper.
But that's when the people of Prince of Peace Parish in Linwood stepped in to host the event.
“I think it’s been a wonderful example of how Christians should and can come together. Said Nicholas Coffaro, pastor at Prince of Peace.
“It shows you that the people here have roots and are willing to help,” said Bill Kawbowski from the Kawkawlin Community church.
And the lines for the even were out the door.
“It might be a lot larger than we've ever had,” said Ken Smith.
The food was good but the company was even better.
“They’ve opened up their hearts,” Kawbowski said.
In the meantime, Kawkawlin Community Church is still undergoing repairs, but their pastor Aaron Knapp said they're looking at the glass half full.
“The church is the people, it’s not the building,” Knapp said. “So regardless of where we meet, we are the church we are the body of Christ.
Now even though there isn't a huge rush, Kawkawlin Community Church is set to open back up in about 6 months or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.