A Gladwin County family is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire.
Fortunately, no one was injured but the ongoing pandemic is making it harder for the family to find a home.
“By the time they got here the whole house was engulfed in flames,” said Trisha Larue, the homeowner.
Larue said it took a few minutes for firefighters to arrive, but it was too late for the home. She said she lost pictures, clothes, and lots of memories.
Larue said she was out picking berries with her son when she noticed a fire in her home.
“It was kind of just a foggy haze. Everyone kept asking us questions. Kept talking to us asking us where this was, and you’re kind of just going through the motions. And it just seems like you don’t even know what’s controlling that,” Larue said.
Larue lived in the home with her husband and two children. She said they believe a phone charger started the fire.
Larue said her beautiful log cabin is now a charred structure. She said her family is looking for a new home but it’s difficult during the pandemic.
“There’s a limited amount of places available for us to get into at this time. Especially ones that allow pets, so,” Larue said.
Larue said her family is using a friend’s camper until they get back on their feet. She said the community also pitched in and started a GoFundMe that has raised over thousands of dollars.
Larue said she’s thankful for the help although she is sad to lose her home.
“We’re not even sure where to go but we have been reminded and are sure that once we make that decision, then we won’t have to struggle. And it’s been amazing,” Larue said.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
