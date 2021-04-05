A mid-Michigan community is honoring the life and work of a community leader who suddenly passed away while on vacation with his family.
“No matter where we went no matter what we did, he'd talk to anyone he made friends with any person he seen,” Rod DeBolt said.
Sanford resident Eddie Magee was known as a friendly, caring person and a family man. He was vacationing in Florida with his wife Holly and 14-year-old daughter when tragedy struck.
“They had went deep sea fishing,” Joe Garcia said. “The girls went to the beach just normal spring break vacation.”
Then it happened.
“It was some sort of seizure,” DeBolt said.
“She said he was joking, and everything was going fine and then the incident happened unexpectedly it’s just unfortunate,” Garcia said.
Eddie's precise cause of death is not yet unknown.
“It’s shocking to us because Eddie was in such great physical fitness,” Garcia said.
He had just celebrated his 42nd birthday last month and survived COVID after spending days in the hospital. Friends and family are unsure whether that contributed to his death.
“We don’t know though, they’re going to be doing the autopsy and stuff and then we’ll find out,” Garcia said.
But what they do know is how much Eddie was loved. Just hours after creating a GoFundMe page to help bring his body back home to Michigan and to cover funeral expenses thousands of dollars quickly poured in.
“We’re currently at $13,191, which is amazing but again it doesn’t really surprise me because this is the guy that Eddie was he has really touched that many people,” Garcia said.
A small comfort despite this big loss.
“All we know is a very wonderful human being left the earth yesterday,” he said.
To help the family, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.
