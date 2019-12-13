A young mother is fighting for her life as cancer leaves her unable to work.
“It’s shocking for anybody I think,” said Tara Goldman. “[It’s] a lot to take in, and the unknown.”
At just 35-years-old, Goldman's good friend is fighting the battle of her life.
Jessica Burns was diagnosed with something that's not easy for any young mother to hear.
“She has breast cancer stage four, so it’s metastasized to her liver and spine,” Goldman said.
Goldman said Burns' diagnosis is a very aggressive form of breast cancer - invasive ductal carcinoma stage four.
The cancer has weakened her liver so she can only take chemo in half doses and it will take twice as long as the normal amount of time.
Which means Burns will be going through this for the next year.
That's why Goldman is trying to raise money to help her out.
“Saturday, at the Moose Lodge, we’re doing the benefit for Jessica,” Goldman said. “To celebrate an opportunity for her to get better because battling stage four cancer as a young mom, that’s typically not something you have to deal with.”
The benefit in Fenton will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be a dinner and silent auction.
Burns normally works at Skipper Bud’s in Fenton but because of treatments she’s no longer able to work.
All the money raised will go to helping her family.
Goldman has also started a GoFundMe page to help Jessica’s family and hopefully give them a little piece of mind while facing this hard time.
“There’s over 100 items,” Goldman said. “We have some really big ticket items, like a Detroit experience at a suit, Detroit Lions, we have stuff like soccer, hockey and sports memorabilia. We’ve got experiences and restaurants.”
