A family lost everything including two of their beloved pets in a terrible fire.
Now the community is rallying around them to help them get back on their feet.
Flames erupted last Tuesday night, killing two of their dogs and reducing their home to ashes.
“The whole roofline was on fire and it was just absolutely stunning. It was crazy to see. Sad and shocking,” said Joseph May, lost home in fire. “So much damage to the house. They may never find out why.”
A fire took nearly everything from the May family. Not only did they lose their Midland County home, but they also lost two of their dogs Chevy and Bugsy.
“I didn’t care about anything in the house besides the dogs. We had Chevy since he was a little pup. Bugsy we had for a year or so,” said Garrett May, Joseph’s son.
Joseph even ran into his burning home to try to save them.
“Probably the fourth or fifth time to get the dogs, that’s when I saw flames and that’s when I decided I can’t go back anymore,” Joseph said.
Their other dog Lola did survive.
Garrett’s friend started a fundraiser that took off immediately.
“I looked at it and there was already $1,000 before they even put out the fire that night. It was incredible,” Garrett said.
The community has raised more than $37,000 for the family of seven.
“Some people have been sharing the page from out of the country and we don’t know how they even saw the page. And it’s surreal,” Garrett said.
Not only have the monetary donations been pouring in, but their temporary home is filled with donations of food and warm clothes.
“Almost still in shock. We’re to the point where we almost had to stop the donations online. It was too much for us. Whatever we can use we’re going to take and whatever we can’t we’re going to pay it forward. It’s amazing to know that the community has stepped up,” Joseph said.
The family said they are hoping to one day rebuild their home. They would also like to hold a dinner to raise money for the firefighters who helped them.
