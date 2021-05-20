A 6-year-old Saginaw Township girl is back home after undergoing a successful heart transplant late last month.
She received a hearty “welcome back” with a celebration at Heritage High School.
More than 100 members of the Saginaw Township community rallied at the high school for a surprise welcome home party for Trinity Vargas. The show of support left her mother, Heidi Vargas, in tears.
“I started crying right away,” Vargas said. “It was very special.”
In February, Trinity was diagnosed with severe heart failure. In April, she received a new heart. Saturday, May 15 was her first day back home and Thursday night was her community showing her all the love.
“It kind of has restored my faith in humanity,” said Lisa Koepke, Trinity’s aunt. “Just the overwhelming outpouring of love and support to the Vargas’, to my sister and her family. I just am so thrilled.”
The road to recovery will continue for Trinity at home with monitoring, medications, follow-up appointments with medical professionals, and physical therapy.
