Community rallies for 'A Day of Hope' suicide awareness walk in Caro

Residents took steps toward suicide awareness in their own community through a walk of remembrance, called A Day of Hope, at the Tuscola County Courthouse in Caro.
“We hear stories all the time of people who’ve been affected,” said Rachel Riedel.
Riedel lost her brother-in-law to suicide nearly two years ago.
Since then, she’s become a member of Tuscola County’s Suicide Prevention Coalition.
The group works to spread awareness in her community through events such as this.
The walk also featured groups from outside the area, like the organization Breanna’s Ride.
“We are a non-profit ATV ride to raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness in Northern Michigan,” said Wayne McPhall.
McPhall lost his 14-year-old daughter Brenna to suicide in 2015.
So along with his wife, they started a charity ride in their daughter’s honor, which gives him the chance to educate others about an issue that he once knew nothing about.
“Before my daughter took her life, I knew nothing about suicide,” McPhall said. “Didn’t think about suicide and after that, I realized how much help there is out there, but most people don’t know how to get the help.”
The walk not only brought awareness to the issue but also brought a community together in supporting those who are struggling.
“You know a community can come together and say we’re here to fight with you,” Riedel said. “We’re here to end mental illness and to get you where you need to be so you don’t have to feel like you’re alone on this battle.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.
