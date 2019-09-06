The support of a community is helping a local family as their daughter re-learns how to walk.
Back in July 8-year-old Paige Baird broke her neck after an accidental fall, paralyzing her.
Friday night her local high school honored her family during their first home football game.
"She's an amazing little girl. She has the kindest heart,” said her mother Sarah Baird. "The amount of strength she's shown the last two months has been incredible.”
The Hemlock third grader fell off a deck in July and was paralyzed from the neck down.
"From not being able to move anything from the neck down to being able to walk again, it's just blown our minds how much determination this little girl has," Sarah said.
And helping Paige and her family along the way is the Hemlock Community.
As Paige pushes on with her recovery the Hemlock Football Team is “pushing up” to cheer her on.
"So, they do pushups for her. They do,” Sarah said. “One of our friends started that. She just did a Facebook post with all of our friends and said, ‘We're going to start and we're going to add one for every day she's gone.’"
It's been 50 days and the Baird family announced some big news at Friday night’s Hemlock football game.
"The doctors decided she's good enough, so she can continue her therapy here,” Sarah said. “So, next Thursday we're bringing her home."
Sarah said she's thankful for the community's support.
At Friday’s game, they held a pink-out, where even players on the other team wore pink, Paige's favorite color. And from the hospital she was able to watch on her mom's phone.”
"Thank you to all of us who've been supporting us through this,” Sarah said. “It's been a long journey, but we know how loved we are, and we appreciate it so much."
