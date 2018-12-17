"Just heartbroken; devastated."
Tony Ladrig is a teacher and baseball coach at Bridgeport High School. That's where Nasir Owens was a student. Owens was gunned down over the weekend and investigators believe 15-year-old Naparion Riley pulled the trigger. While Riley made his first appearance in court Monday, students and staff mourned the loss of a member of the Bearcat family.
"Nas is just one of those kids. he comes in and had a 1,000 watt smile. Lights up the room. Sweet kid. Good heart. Can't have enough kids like that," said Ladrig.
Owens played football too. Coach Kevin Marshall told TV5 he just talked with Owens on Friday.
"We would just talk about life. You know hat's one thing I do around here. I pour it in to these kids and give them a lot of feedback and encouragement. And, I was giving him encouragement and you know, just to hear about that it just doesn't seem real."
Marshall says Owens was on the path to great things in life. He's heartbroken a person with so much potential is gone.
"We will never know what he would've become. Nas had a million dollar smile you know it would light up a room; and Nas was a good kid, and it's just tragic to hear this."
Support staff were at the school to help students and faculty as they try to cope with this sudden loss. Principal Tiffany Collins says the atmosphere here is a somber one.
"Pretty mellow. Some students just still in disbelief not really knowing what to do."
Collins has some advice for her students who are having a hard time dealing with this tragedy. Reach out for help.
"We are a family here at Bridgeport High School and so we are all just leaning on one another to get through this."
Getting back to Riley he is being held without bond, charged as an adult with open murder. As the judicial process begins to play out, a family is mourning the loss of their loved one.
Tony Ladrig has a message for them - "My heart goes out to you. We're deasated. We love Nas as a son, a brother."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.