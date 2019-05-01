A community is shocked and searching for answers after a Davison High School gym teacher was placed on leave. He was accused of video tapping a 14-year-old who was completely undressed in a tanning salon.
Jacob Emmendorfer, 42, is facing several charges. Investigators said Emmendorfer was recently a frequent client of the tanning salon.
News that the teacher was arrested shocked the small town according to residents.
Joe Joseph said he was shocked to learn that the 42-year-old was arrested. He said he worked as a substitute teacher for the high school for several years and could not believe that a teacher would do something like this.
“It’s pretty bad because we watch out for everybody, I do too. If I see someone hurt someone, I will go after them,” Joseph said.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told TV5 that Emmendorfer was arrested after allegedly climbing onto a tanning bed at Tropi Tan in Clio. He was caught with his cell phone over the divider recording a 14-year-old who was completely undressed.
“It’s absolutely inappropriate. I don’t know why anyone would ever want to do that,” Joseph Benson, a local father of four said.
Pickell said while they are investigating the teacher, it doesn’t appear that he had a prior criminal history.
“If he was caught doing that, then he has probably been caught doing other stuff. I definitely do not feel safe having him in a school,” Benson said.
While many Davison residents are concerned with what the teacher is accused of doing, others are waiting for all the facts to come out.
“Innocent until proven guilty. I want to see it that way,” resident Rhonda Rau said. “No person, no teacher should ever do anything like that. It is awful, but we should not condemn Davison or the community or the person that did it until we have all the facts.”
Joseph said that if Emmendorfer is convicted he hopes he never steps foot in another classroom again.
“I honestly think that anyone that does this kind of stuff should go away for a very long time,” Joseph said.
Emmendorfer was released on a $50,000 bond and is required to wear a tether.
