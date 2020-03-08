A Mid-Michigan community is mourning after a business owner unexpectedly died last week.
Frank Goodman, the owner of Tony’s Restaurant, died on March 2 due to a heart attack.
Resident’s and employees remember Goodman as a leader in the Shields community.
Long-time Tony’s employee, Amy Schultz said she has a heavy heart.
“I got the call Monday night. It was just really, truly I think for all of us, was a send of shock. Like it just wasn’t real. We still expect him to walk through the door,” Schultz said.
Shultz said the staff is trying to remember him in any way they can.
“What most of us saw was that he demanded quality, and he demanded the best. Sometimes that would come out in different ways, but he always made it right,” Shultz said.
Loyal customers like Spencer Hammond also had great things to say about Goodman.
“Man did everything here; he made this place very special. He was an integrative part of Tony’s” Hammond said.
TV5 learned that Goodman started as a busboy at Tony’s. He often joked about owning the restaurant one day.
The dream of becoming an owner became reality for Goodman in 2008. He proved that anything is possible as long as you believe.
“I mean, it was more than just a job. He had a passion for the restaurant and for keeping the tradition alive,” Shultz said.
Jim Gallagher, an employee at Tony’s said the best part of working with Goodman was that he was a good man and a good person to work for.
“Frank was a good guy, always good to me. Always stuck up for me around here,” Gallagher said.
Unfortunately, Goodman died before he could find out his restaurant won TV5’s Top 5 on 5 for best pancakes in Mid-Michigan. His staff said he would bask in the recognition.
“I mean, it was more than just a job. He had a passion for the restaurant and for keeping the tradition alive,” Schultz said.
Moving forward, Tony’s Restaurant will continue to provide the best service and food. The staff said they are working to continue Goodman’s legacy.
“We already made a plan that we’re ordering pancake shirts. He took great pride in things like that,” Shultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.