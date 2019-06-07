For the first time, homeless people in Shiawassee County are getting shelter from the storms of life.
Homeless Angels, a shelter in Owosso, spent months renovating a space for their community funded program to help those in need.
“This is going to make change,” President Timothy Baise said.
Homeless Angels is the first of its kind in Shiawassee County.
Baise calls it a homeless hotel.
The shelter is located in the heart of Owosso and will house, feed, and rehabilitate people that have nowhere to go.
“I bet we know 20 to 30 people right now that are living on the street and if we know that many, there’s probably double that amount,” Baise said.
Baise said with Shiawassee County being such a rural area, the need for Homeless Angels is much higher than people think.
The shelter spent months renovating the space for their community funded hotel program. Baise said there will be separate rooms for men, women, and families.
He said the homeless hotel will house up to 30 people.
Amenities will include laundry, showers, and resources to assist with job placement or rehabilitation.
“Even if they’re well and capable of getting a job. Can’t take showers, you can’t clean your clothes, you can’t do the basic necessities that we take for granted. So, having this here will eliminate that and get them back on your feet,” Baise said.
Since the shelter is community funded, Baise said they are able to house people for a lot longer than typical shelters. Time that he feels someone may need to turn their lives around.
“Our average day when we literally bring them from the street, is six to seven months and it literally takes that long to rehabilitate someone, build them back up to get them a job, income, and build reserves. It takes that long to get rid of demons that might be plaguing them and build up that hope,” Baise said.
An open house for Homeless Angels will be held from June 7 through June 9 and Baise plans on inviting in guests in the next few weeks. Guests he hopes will have a new perspective after their stay.
“That they understand that they are loved and wanted in society,” Baise said.
For more information, click here.
