Mobile Medical Response (MMR) held their Stuff the Ambulance event.
Employees collected new unwrapped gifts and toys for the Underground Railroad and also sent care packages to our brave members of the military.
It’s pretty normal around the holiday season to hear about stuff the bus donation drives but what about stuffing an ambulance?
“We’re collecting toys for the underground railroad and we’re also collecting items to make military care packages to send out to them,” said Brian Howey.
Howey is an EMT with Mobile Medical Response in Saginaw. He’s spent his weekend volunteering outside of Meijer in Thomas Township in hopes of stuffing his ambulance to the brim with donations.
“It makes me feel good because that’s why I’m in the profession, I’m in to help so being able to do this and help even more it’s great, I love it,” Howey said.
Shoppers like Cassaundra Jones and her family grabbed a list of items on their way in and came out with a bag full of donations.
“It’s easy to do and it’s really nice and it gets you in the mood for the holidays,” Jones said.
Her bag was just one of the dozens starting to fill the ambulance that will soon find new homes with kids in need and troops overseas.
“It’s touching you know it’s hard when you have kids and family but being able to set the time out is great,” Jones said.
Shoppers also gave their spare change from their groceries, totaling out to over $800. It’s what the volunteers say is a true success.
After stuffing the ambulance for the holiday season, they plan on doing the drive again in August for school supplies.
“I just want to help as many as I can and I’ll be doing it again next year hopefully so we’ll see if we can make it bigger and better,” Howey said.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit Stuff the Ambulance’s Facebook page.
