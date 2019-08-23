When Andy Williams came back from the army he didn't expect to be without a home.
But that’s all changing now thanks to the community’s support.
“I’ve been almost overwhelmed with all of this amazing support,” said Tiffany Williams, Andy’s wife.
After falling on hard times, the couple and their three children were homeless and resorted to living in a camper.
Andy spent 13 years in the military and was discharged from the service. While waiting for their benefits, they struggled to make ends meet.
Since TV5 aired their story for the first time last week, the Williams family is doing much better.
“I got the utilities for this place. I’ve had several people help pay for gas. They have helped pay for the utilities for the next month or two just to make sure that they know we’re OK. We know for sure checks are going to start coming in,” Tiffany said.
The community started pitching in.
The family was able to move into a new mobile home, thanks to the Supportive Services for Veteran Families organization.
But they got even more than that from other caring people around Mid-Michigan.
“They have helped get my children back-to-school stuff because they’re going to start school this year, I mean next week,” Tiffany said.
The Williams said they are going to still keep their camper, but they are just going to use it for family vacations.
The Williams say the family can now get ready for the new school year and are even able to start looking for new jobs as they settle back into civilian life.
“The support means more than anything, even if it’s just been to talk to us. Just to hear us out and what we are trying to fight for. Just been speechless the last few weeks. It’s been phenomenal,” Tiffany said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.