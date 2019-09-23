It has been more than a week since the UAW’s contract with General Motors expired, sending thousands of workers to the picket lines.
This is the UAW’s longest walkout at GM since the 56-day strike at Flint’s assembly plant in 1998.
TV5 spoke with workers on the picket line about how they feel as the strike between the two companies continues.
“I come out two or three times a week since we started, do my regular shift, and then I come check the tent every day,” said UAW member Yonetta Kendall.
Kendell said she’s dedicated to the cause. She’s striking outside the GM Powertrain plant in Saginaw.
She said although it’s empowering, she wishes they had an agreement.
“We’re out here because we’re fighting for our families, but we’d much rather be working,” Kendall said.
Instead, they are picketing for eight hours a day, which Kendall said could take a toll on the body.
“The physical toll of standing out here eight hours - just the concrete alone is brutal. The concrete is very unforgiving,” Kendall said.
She said that pain means nothing compared to what they are fighting for.
“Pain is nothing, because once you hit leave you go home. You might rub your legs a little bit. You go to sleep OK. We gotta hit it, let's hit it. We’re all in this together,” Kendall said.
As they stand together in solidarity, it’s the support that keeps them going strong.
“Though it’s sad to be out here on strike, it’s awesome the support we have from the community. The support we have from our brothers and sisters and everybody’s out here to make this sacrifice,” Kendall said.
Some members feel this fight is nothing compared to the work that previous generations put in. Now they feel it’s their turn to fight for the generations after theirs.
