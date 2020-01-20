A community came together to support a Mid-Michigan woman battling cancer.
A benefit dinner and raffle were held in Bay City at the Prime Event Center to help Debra Schatzer who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The event was organized by Schatzer’s two daughters who implore people to get checked if you are seeing signs of pancreatic, or any type of cancer.
“Don’t second guess yourself, go with it, and have your doctors check you. I think she knew, and the doctors second guessed her, and didn’t check, and now it’s a little late,” said Lacey Schatzer.
If you would like to donate to Debra's fight, click here.
She has 3 daughters. One was not on camera.
