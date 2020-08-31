The city of Flint has added nine residents to the recently created Community Task Force to the Flint Police Department.
“We need to make sure we bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizenship,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Working together to make the city better, that's the plan behind Flint's Community Advisory Task Force.
Neeley says, it was created shortly after the police-custody death of George Floyd.
“So, we wanted to make sure that George Floyd incident will never happen inside the City of Flint,” Neeley said.
The task force includes nine members from the city who've been working toward social justice for decades and others new to the fight.
“We have whites, blacks, hispanics, old and young participating in this panel that will provide advice and leadership and guidance to law enforcement,” Neeley said.
“Being in Flint all my life and of course dealing with law enforcement and being victim of crime itself,” said Pastor Jeffery Hawkins.
That’s what Pastor Hawkins says makes him well equipped to be a voice for the voiceless, helping bring about change and improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
“Have those hard conversations and looking for again accountability across the board,” Hawkins said. “We want people to respect the law enforcement without feeling or fear to be mistreated.”
Members of the committee are:
- Chair: Jeffery Hawkins, pastor of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church and member of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards
- Vice-chair: Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, an epidemiologist who serves as dean of Public Health at MSU, co-director of Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center, and co-founder of African American Council in Baltimore City Police Department
- Ralph Arellano, a former member of Flint City Council, a former member of the Civil Service Commission, director of the Hispanic Technology and Community Center, and a social justice leader in Flint for 50 years
- Mario DeSean Booker, a Flint native, minister, volunteer and activist
- Brandon Ray Jamison, a radio host on Club 93.7 FM and event promoter
- Sherri Miller, a social worker, and juvenile justice specialist
- Adrienne Nilesans, a former after-school site coordinator, Title I parent specialist and participant in Undoing Racism workshop by the People’s Institute
- Holly Underwood, a neighborhood block club activist, and senior center board member
- Estephanie Ward, a graduate of UM-Flint and Mott Community College
The task force was created by Neeley. They said the task force creates the seat at the table that residents had been seeking.
“Together, we will continue to positively move this community forward,” Neeley said. “We will continue working hand in hand with those fighting for equality and justice.”
Residents can contact taskforceofFlint@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
