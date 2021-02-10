A mid-Michigan county's community task force that is helping bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents is expanding.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the Community Care Task Force will continue to help out everyone in the community for years to come.
“We can do this on a greater scale to deploy a greater number of people,” Swanson said.
In Genesee County, the Community Care Task Force is expanding. Swanson said it was started last March when COVID hit, but soon realized it didn't have to end with a pandemic. Wednesday, he announced the task force is in it for the long haul.
“For natural disasters, for man-made disasters, events, festivals and things that bring our community together,” he said.
Swanson said their mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents.
The task force is made up of faith-based organizations or non-profits across Genesee County.
“It was easy to convince faith-based leaders to deploy their flocks into the field,” Swanson said.
He said he has already seen the task improving lives. Task force members have even gotten together to feed residents. They’ve delivered more than one million pounds of food to the hungry.
“You had people from Fenton serving people from the north end, people from Montrose serving people from Goodrich. And that’s what it's supposed to look like,” he said.
All of the task force members were deputized as sheriffs on Wednesday for their hard work.
