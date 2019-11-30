Community to send off Bay City woman to Miss America

Bay City is sending off its own 24-year-old Mallory Rivard as Miss Michigan to compete in the Miss America Scholarship Program.
Friends, family, and community leaders will gather on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Pere Marquette Depot in Bay City to celebrate and send her off.
Rivard is a Bay City-native and 1st-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary.
She was crowned Miss Michigan in June.
The Miss America competition will air on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 19.
(0) comments
