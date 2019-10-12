At only 9-years-old, Lilly Szappan was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of cancer.
She’s now unable to attend school and stuck at home as she undergoes chemotherapy.
However, the cost of treatment is high and her family needs support.
That’s when her community stepped in.
“It’s amazing! The amount of generosity is overwhelming,” said Jessica Stead.
When Stead started a benefit dinner in honor of Lilly, she never imagined it would turn out this big.
Lilly was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) and requires chemotherapy.
But the cost for treatment is high, which is why Stead went to work putting together a silent auction for the family filled with generous donors and delicious spaghetti for all who came to donate.
“Everything was donated from our department from generous strangers, from other respiratory departments in the area,” Stead said.
Stead works with Lilly's mother at Covenant Healthcare but hasn’t been able to see her due to Lilly’s diagnosis.
“This is where her priority is and she can’t maintain her job, so this is, events like this that can keep it going a bit smoother for them,” said Hollie Ayers.
However, Szappan’s extended family, like Ayers, did come out to the event, and say they were in complete awe of all this kindness from their community.
If you weren’t able to make it out to the benefit at the Backwoods Bar and Grill, you can also support Lilly and her family on their GoFundMe page.
