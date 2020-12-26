The clock. It was a focal point of downtown Sanford.
"The clock said, ‘Welcome to Sanford,’ it always had the time, it always had the temperature, and everybody looks up at it," said Dolores Porte, President of the Village of Sanford.
But that clock bas been broken.
"A lot of people have been complaining about the broken clock for a long time," said Teresa Quintana, leader of Sanford Strong.
"I talked to Teresa and other community leaders and talked about, what can we do to make this look a little more festive?" Porte said.
With the help of community leaders, a donated design and materials, a new sign sits where the clock once was.
It has an important message: Sanford Strong.
Quintana has had her hands full since the flood. She organized the Sanford strong Facebook group, and says this change is a step in the right direction.
"It's nice to see even little things coming together that start making us look and feel whole again," Quintana said.
Porte says all of these little things coming together are a group effort.
"It's really because of the people in the community like Teresa who are coming together to support the community rebuild and because of all the communities surrounding us that keep giving us help every step of the way," Porte said.
And this 'little thing' is one more step to rebuilding Sanford.
"If we just keep taking one step after the other, one foot in front of the other, we're coming back,” Porte said. “I don't have any doubt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.